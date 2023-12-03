Treat all undocumented persons equally

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:39 AM

Dear Editor,

This month ushers in our traditional Christmas season when we all share wishes for peace, happiness and prosperity.

This weekend, we await the Venezuelan Referendum. Our case is rock-solid and as a patriot, I say Not a Blade a grass. But Editor and citizens, my word is the mishandling of important matters by our duly elected President and his inner circle.

Whatever happens with the Referendum on Sunday, December 3, 2023 in Caracas is of some significance.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen and heard quite a bit concerning this border question but nowhere have I heard from any of the Government top brass an articulation of what we were taught before and after Independence, the programme of ‘defence in depth. ’

If the Government is serious about the integrity of our nation-state, they should seek wise counselling from those who were involved in the programme of defence in depth.

If President Ali and the PPP are serious about keeping Essequibo as part of Guyana, we need them to announce a policy which does not favour Venezuelans coming and settling in Guyana as against other groups of persons.

I hereby demand from the Government, a clear unambiguous statement that all undocumented persons found in Guyana will be treated equally, whether it be from Brazil, Suriname, Haiti, Nigeria, Dominica, Palestine or Venezuela.

Hamilton Green

