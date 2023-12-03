The rebirth center presents: Guyana Laff Aff – Linden Edition

Waterfalls Magazine – Linden is set to come alive on Sunday 3rd December, 2023 as the rebirth center presents: Guyana Laff Aff – Linden Edition, featuring a plethora of prominent Guyanese Kings of Comedy such as Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones, Chris Gopaul, Kirk “Chow Pow” Jardine, Mark Luke-Edwards, Michael Ignatius and Kwasi “Ace” Edmonson.

The Rebirth Center is a local non-profit organization (NGO) that was established by Mr. Andre Wiltshire with the primary goal of offering support to existing institutions that provide support to Guyanese citizens in the fields of mental wellness and substance abuse disorders.

They also conduct interventions especially with those citizens who are afflicted with such and reach out for assistance. The “Guyana Laff Aff ” comedy series is the first of the center’s fundraising initiatives to aid in offsetting operational costs as well as to raise awareness about pertinent social issues plaguing our society today.

The show will be held at the Lichas Hall, Linden, on Sunday 3rd December, 2023 and starts at 19:00 hrs. So be sure to bring out the entire family, your sense of humour and your funny bones! Early bird tickets cost GYD$2000.00 and are available at the Muslim Top Up Shop, in front of LEN Building.