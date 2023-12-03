The Jaden Foundation to distribute 150 hampers to families with special needs children this Christmas

Waterfalls Magazine – The Jaden Foundation is keeping its tradition of spreading cheer during the festive season by donating food and medical supplies to the parents and guardians of children with special needs.

Founder of the non-profit Michelle Playter-Kennedy, knows all too well the challenges that come with taking care of a child or children with special needs, particularly during the holiday season, given her experience taking care of her own son, Jaden.

Playter-Kennedy explained that this is the 4th year that the Jaden Foundation is partnering with donors to help meet the needs of these families.

The model and Guyanese beauty ambassador said that this year, the foundation will donate 150 hampers of food and medical supplies to these families. She said that the Foundation extended assistance to elderly persons who are in need.

On Saturday, the foundation kicked off its 4th distribution drive at the Midwest Medical Centre located at Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara.

Playter –Kennedy, who now resides in the US with her husband and two sons, said despite her often busy schedule as a model, mother and entrepreneur, she is still happy to play an active role in the foundation.

Said Playter –Kennedy -“I am a part of the Jaden foundation, it is the one that is closest to my heart, I have no regrets launching the foundation. I am happy to call it my number one project. Helping others is what I love to do, it’s the greatest and most fulfilling to me I love my son, Jaden and would always treat him as normal as possible and would encourage other parents especially mothers to do the same. It’s not an easy task but we have to take it one day, one step at time and leave the rest up to God.”

She added, “Our 4th year drive was a great success even though I now reside overseas, I am happy to still make the Jaden Foundation food hampers and medical supplies distribution possible with the help of the Jaden Foundation team and our generous supporters.”

She explained that the hampers of donated or sponsored food and medical supplies are set be distributed to a list of families who have children with disabilities, within the days leading up to Christmas.

“We did Bartica last year, Georgetown the previous year and Kamuni Creek our first year in 2020,” she said. Playter-Kennedy is particularly grateful to those who contributed to this year’s drive.

She noted that the sponsors include Team Mohamed, Gail and Charlie Da Silva of the Home Hardware store, Winston Brassington from the Consulting Group LLC, Dyna’s Embroidery, Isla Corlette from Sparkle supermarket in Berbice, Dr. Ravi & Nazalene Persaud from the Midwest Medical Centre.

The founder is especially grateful to her husband John Kennedy whom she said is in full support of all that she does, especially the Jaden Foundation.

The Jaden’s Foundation, a new special needs organisation launched in 2020 seeks to be a voice for persons with disabilities of all kinds throughout Guyana.

Since the launch, the foundation hosted a number of drives and outreaches aimed at supporting families with children who have special challenges.

The foundation sponsors workshops and host drives to provide necessities such as food hampers, clothing, and medications to persons with disabilities.