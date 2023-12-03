Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Skeletal remains of missing Berbice woman found on bed

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday found the skeletal remains of a Berbice woman who has been missing for six months.

Dead, Yogenie Nankishore

She was identified as Yogenie Nankishore, also called Sunita, a 49-year-old woman of Lot 124 West Public Road, No.63 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Relatives had lodged a missing person’s report for the woman after they could not find her.

Calls to her phone went unanswered and when persons show-up at her home, it was always locked.

On Wednesday, the police decided to break into her house to find clues about her whereabouts and reportedly found her skeletal remains on her bed.  There were no signs of forced entry into her home prior to police breaking into her home. Investigators said that the house was locked from the inside.

The remains were taken to a hospital for further examination and that doctors reportedly said that based on the state of decomposition, the individual could have died six months ago.

That is around the same time that Nankishore disappeared.

Investigations continue.

