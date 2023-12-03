Sherriff Group presents popular radio host with $2M cheque after she was robbed by shoddy contractor

Waterfalls Magazine – Days after a video surfaced on the social media of popular media personality, Feliz Robertson detailing her harrowing experience with a shoddy contractor who shafted her out of approximately $4 million which she advanced him to construct her home, Sherriff Group of Companies has stepped in to help.

The company on Wednesday presented Robertson with a cheque of $2 million to assist with the construction. Due to the subpar work from the contractor, Robertson found herself in need of significant repairs to her home.

The radio host spoke candidly about an ordeal with a contractor who left her with dashed dreams of building her own home.

In a release, the company stated that Sheriff Group of Companies is seeking to make a positive impact in the life of a respected broadcaster. Upon learning of Robertson’s ordeal, the release explained that the Managing Director of the Sheriff Group, Ameir Ahmad, was deeply moved by her story and the outstanding contributions she has made to her media landscape.

In a heartwarming gesture, he immediately pledged and contributed $2 million to assist Feliz in restoring her home. On Wednesday, Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement, Janelle Persaud, had the privilege of meeting Ms. Robertson to hand over the cheque on behalf of Sheriff Group.

“We believe in the power of unity and supporting each other during challenging times, and we’re honoured to stand by Feliz in her time of need,” Sheriff Group said in a statement.

On Sunday, Robertson posted a video on her social media page explaining that she advanced the man (name given) $4 million from a loan that she had taken from the bank to build her home.

However, shortly after the money was advanced, Robertson said that the contractor disappeared with the money for two months and even stopped paying his workers.

Robertson said that she eventually tracked him down and he promised to rectify the problem since he claimed he could not refund her money. Nevertheless, the situation worsened because not only did the contractor fail to complete the work, but the work he did on the building was deemed faulty and substandard by an engineer who examined the building. As a result, the radio presenter filed a fraud report against the contractor to the police.

Robertson was appalled that as a single mother, she was taken aback that the contractor would do such a thing to her. She lamented: “This guy tell the police he gon pay me back and he ain’t pay me back yet…”

The popular media personality therefore used the opportunity to appeal to the Guyanese public to operate with due diligence and do background checks on contractors before hiring them.

“Guyana y’all be careful with these contractors, you are building and you’re renovating go and see what these men have done before, talk to the people they have worked for before…,”she said.