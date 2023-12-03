Rely on product labels for guidance this holiday season

Waterfalls Magazine – It is already the final month of the year, and even as the nation collectively faces a border controversy, customary shopping during this holiday season is also at the forefront of citizens’ minds. As December progresses, shopping lists are growing longer with gifts and household items required to make this period a joyous one, and businesses are extending great deals to entice customers.

Whether you are a consumer or purchasing items for resale, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) encourages shoppers to read product labels to guarantee longer lasting products. As a consumer protection body, the GNBS believes that, by taking a few moments to pause and carefully read the product labels prior to purchasing, consumers can really safeguard themselves.

Labels are intended to guide consumers by providing key information on the products they intend to purchase. A well-labelled product informs consumers of their choices and ultimately gives guidance as to the product quality and its monetary worth. Labels state how to care for a product and what that product contains. They also provide the necessary warning and precautionary information about products to help ensure the health and safety of users.

Additionally, with labels, consumers are not left to ponder on what they are buying, what it is used for, how it is used, or what it is made. Outside of the assistance of the seller, labels are essential to answer crucial questions consumers may have regarding products.

The GNBS, through its Product Compliance Programme, monitors the labelling of seventeen (17) categories of products based on several mandatory labelling standards. Products imported, manufactured and distributed in Guyana are required to be in compliance with these standards which include the Guyana Standard Specification for the labelling of commodities – Part 1: General Principles.

The General Principles standard stipulates that product labels be printed in English Language and should state the brand, type of product, name of manufacturer or distributor, country of origin, and necessary information on care, maintenance, and precautions for use.

Other product labelling standards available at the GNBS include standards for the labelling of electrical appliances, labelling of footwear and the labelling of furniture. They provide information that is specific to the product, for example labels of electrical appliances should have details on voltage, hertz, model and serial numbers, and a certification mark which is an indicator of quality. Similarly, cellphones should be labelled new, used or refurbished while toys should indicate age appropriateness, materials used in manufacturing, etc.

Aside from paying attention to labels, as you go about your busy shopping this holiday, ensure you always collect a receipt, ask for a warranty and remember not to compromise quality for quantity. Consumers are encouraged to seek advice and redress from the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) if any issues are encountered with purchases and no redress is provided by the seller.

For further information on this subject, please contact the GNBS Product Compliance Department on Telephone Numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 and 219-0069 of WhatsApp: 692-4627. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy.