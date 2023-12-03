Orealla Village to get new secondary school

Kaieteur News – A new secondary school will soon be built in the Amerindian community of Orealla, Region Six.

During a recent visit to the community, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh told residents that government is currently identifying an area for the school.

Dr. Singh said too that the Region’s administrative officials are aware that funding for the project must be presented in the 2024 budget submission.

When completed, children from Orealla and Siparuta will attend the school.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education.

Minister Singh in his address to the residents of Orealla reassured that the government of Guyana will ensure that children get access to quality education where they reside. He noted that this will ensure that the number of children traveling to the coast to receive an education would be minimized.

During the first half of 2023, the Ministry of Education awarded close to $9B in contracts to build seven new schools. The schools identified are St. Mary’s Secondary School, St. George’s High School and Christ Church Secondary School all of which will be reconstructed.

The Kwebanna, Hosororo, Tuschen and Karasabai Secondary Schools will be built for the first time.

Also, a new secondary school is in the pipeline for Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three.

This year, the education sector was allocated some $94 billion from the national budget. From that amount, $12 billion was set aside for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.