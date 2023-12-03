‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand football competition set to ignite Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Over 3 million in cash and other incentives would be up for grabs when the inaugural One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Football competition is contested in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

Set to be staged at the PPP Party Office Compound from December 8th, and culminate on January 1st, the action will feature 52 male teams and a total of 12 female teams. No registration fee is required to enter the competition.

An initiative of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the competition is geared to further assist with the development of the game in Linden and is expected to see fierce rivalry among both male and female teams.

Many of the teams that competed in the People’s Progressive Party / Civic‘One Guyana’ Beach Football championship are expected to contest this competition.

To ensure that the Match Officials are in tip-top shape for the action, the Organisers will be conducting a Referee’s Workshop on Wednesday that will review the Laws of the Game, they will also analyse videos and be involved in a practical session in the afternoon.

The proposed playing days are December 8 when the grand march pass will take place involving all the teams, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 26, 29, and January 1st, 2024.