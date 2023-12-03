Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand football competition set to ignite Linden

Dec 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Over 3 million in cash and other incentives would be up for grabs when the inaugural One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Football competition is contested in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Set to be staged at the PPP Party Office Compound from December 8th, and culminate on January 1st, the action will feature 52 male teams and a total of 12 female teams. No registration fee is required to enter the competition.

An initiative of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the competition is geared to further assist with the development of the game in Linden and is expected to see fierce rivalry among both male and female teams.

Many of the teams that competed in the People’s Progressive Party / Civic‘One Guyana’ Beach Football championship are expected to contest this competition.

To ensure that the Match Officials are in tip-top shape for the action, the Organisers will be conducting a Referee’s Workshop on Wednesday that will review the Laws of the Game, they will also analyse videos and be involved in a practical session in the afternoon.

The proposed playing days are December 8 when the grand march pass will take place involving all the teams, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 26, 29, and January 1st, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI High Performance Unit and GCB/GHE Franchise held an historic meeting

CWI High Performance Unit and GCB/GHE Franchise held an historic...

Dec 03, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Recently, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) High Performance Unit (HP) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Harpy Eagles Franchise (GHE) held an historic meeting when the CWI HP...
Read More
St John the Baptiste to meet with Marian Academy in the finale

St John the Baptiste to meet with Marian Academy...

Dec 03, 2023

GPF, Santos, WDFA and Western Tigers ineligible for GFF Congress

GPF, Santos, WDFA and Western Tigers ineligible...

Dec 03, 2023

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival concludes today

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival...

Dec 03, 2023

Every related arm for sport’s resurgence will be tackled – Wilson

Every related arm for sport’s resurgence will...

Dec 03, 2023

GSSF successfully hosts 2023 AGM

GSSF successfully hosts 2023 AGM

Dec 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is climate hustler

    Kaieteur News – In recent years, Guyana has been thrust into the global spotlight for its stance on climate change,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]