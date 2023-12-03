Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:39 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

My lawyer could be working against me

Dec 03, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

My tenant who lives in the bottom flat of my premises owes me several months’ rent. I paid a lawyer in early August who claimed she posted a notice of possession to him. In September, I paid her to commence court action for possession of the premises. Two months later, despite several text messages and phone calls, most of which were unanswered, I am still at square one.

A few days ago, I texted the lawyer bluntly requesting a refund of my fees as her inaction was causing me financial distress. Five minutes later, I received a voice message from the tenant, requesting a renegotiation of the contract; he would pay all outstanding rent and would leave the premises by January 2024.  It appears that the two are in collusion together to deny me justice. ‘Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’ – Sir Walter Scott.’ ‘The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones’ – Mark Anthony in ‘Julius Caesar’.  Judgment Day is coming.

He that hath ears to hear let him hear.

(Name and address supplied).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI High Performance Unit and GCB/GHE Franchise held an historic meeting

CWI High Performance Unit and GCB/GHE Franchise held an historic...

Dec 03, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Recently, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) High Performance Unit (HP) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Harpy Eagles Franchise (GHE) held an historic meeting when the CWI HP...
Read More
St John the Baptiste to meet with Marian Academy in the finale

St John the Baptiste to meet with Marian Academy...

Dec 03, 2023

GPF, Santos, WDFA and Western Tigers ineligible for GFF Congress

GPF, Santos, WDFA and Western Tigers ineligible...

Dec 03, 2023

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival concludes today

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival...

Dec 03, 2023

Every related arm for sport’s resurgence will be tackled – Wilson

Every related arm for sport’s resurgence will...

Dec 03, 2023

GSSF successfully hosts 2023 AGM

GSSF successfully hosts 2023 AGM

Dec 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is climate hustler

    Kaieteur News – In recent years, Guyana has been thrust into the global spotlight for its stance on climate change,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]