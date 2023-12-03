My lawyer could be working against me

Dear Editor,

My tenant who lives in the bottom flat of my premises owes me several months’ rent. I paid a lawyer in early August who claimed she posted a notice of possession to him. In September, I paid her to commence court action for possession of the premises. Two months later, despite several text messages and phone calls, most of which were unanswered, I am still at square one.

A few days ago, I texted the lawyer bluntly requesting a refund of my fees as her inaction was causing me financial distress. Five minutes later, I received a voice message from the tenant, requesting a renegotiation of the contract; he would pay all outstanding rent and would leave the premises by January 2024. It appears that the two are in collusion together to deny me justice. ‘Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’ – Sir Walter Scott.’ ‘The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones’ – Mark Anthony in ‘Julius Caesar’. Judgment Day is coming.

He that hath ears to hear let him hear.

(Name and address supplied).