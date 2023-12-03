Limacol U18 School Football League concludes today

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:49 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for the electrifying final date of the 2023 Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League, scheduled to unfold today at the Ministry of Education ground located along Carifesta Avenue.
As the tournament gears up for its thrilling conclusion, excitement brims as Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel, and Santa Rosa vie for the coveted opportunity to ascend into the prestigious KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series, slated to commence on December 12.
The U18 Boy’s Schools League promises an intense showdown with a lineup of fiercely competitive matches. The action-packed day kicks off with Ann’s Grove Secondary facing off against Bartica Secondary at 1:00 pm. The momentum escalates with clashes between Mackenzie High School and powerhouse contenders Chase Academy and Santa Rosa Secondary.
Behind the scenes, the Petra Organisation in collaboration with New GPC Incorporation under the Limacol Brand, alongside MVP Sports, Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the Ministry of Education, have orchestrated the U18 Boys competition.
Their collective efforts have culminated in a tournament that has captured the imagination of football enthusiasts and provided a platform for budding talent to shine.
As the football fever reaches its zenith, anticipation runs high for the decisive matches that will not only determine the league champions but also grant a ticket to the upcoming international series.
