ICJ ruling renders Venezuela referendum sterile

Borderline Facts Pt 6

Maduro regime saying otherwise to save face, distract from internal turmoil

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C is urging citizens and regional stakeholders to be mindful of believing as well as peddling Venezuela’s propaganda on the latest Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It was on Friday (December 1, 2023) that the World Court issued an emphatic and unanimous ruling that Venezuela must refrain from any action that would affect Guyana’s control over the Essequibo region following its referendum to be held today.

Following that ruling, Venezuelan authorities not only showed total disregard, but put a new spin on it. Its leaders said for example that Guyana applied to the court to stop the referendum in its entirety.

Nandlall said nothing could be further from the truth.

The Attorney General underscored that Guyana had applied to the World Court in October for provisional measures against those aspects of the referendum which seek to galvanize the support of the Venezuelan people to take unilateral actions that would result in the annexation of the Essequibo region.

Nandlall said, “Prior to the delivery of the ruling, Venezuela pumped up its population to a certain crescendo and now, it is desperately seeking to save face. So it places the most disingenuous interpretation of the ruling before its people for consumption.”

Nandlall also noted that it is a weak attempt to distract Venezuelans from the economic crisis that continues to plague that nation.

The Legal Affairs Minister added, “One only has to compare Venezuela’s interpretation of the ruling with the rest of the world. And you get a clear impression of how jaundiced their interpretation is. It cannot be that the whole world is wrong; that the OAS is wrong, the Commonwealth is wrong, CARICOM is wrong and Venezuela is right.”

Nandlall said the ruling is clear and Venezuela is bound by the United Nations Charter and the Statute of the ICJ to refrain from all actions that would affect Guyana’s control over the Essequibo region.