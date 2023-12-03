GSSF successfully hosts 2023 AGM

– Harry elected new President

Kaieteur Sports – The 7th Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, was held at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, on Friday 17 th November, 2023. Members were given the opportunity todiscuss the activities and plans at the AGM.

Outgoing President of the GSSF, Ryan McKinnon delivered opening remarks to the Meeting and renewed his commitment to safety in the sport and affirmed the foundation’s shift to community work as well as sports.

He reflected on the past year as being a good year in spite of challenges and returning after the Covid-19 hiatus and congratulated GSSF and thanked all members for the continued support in promoting sport shooting and expressed hope to continue to build the sport and focus on safety.

The Secretary of the Foundation, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon delivered a comprehensive Report on the activities of the GSSF. She also touched on key topics such as general firearm safety, increased membership growth, continuous monthly training courses, the various sport shooting disciplines currently encompassed, donations made, general outreach to supporting agencies, shooting range access, support programs and the ongoing development of the sport of shooting in Guyana.

The Report of the External Auditors along with the Financial Statement of the GSSF was presented by the Foundation’s Treasurer, Mr. Ray Beharry to the membership and this was duly adopted at the AGM. The External Audit of the Financial Statement was duly conducted and issued by Auditor, Mr. Harryram Parmesar from the Parmesar Audit Firm.

The Returning Officer appointed, Mr. Javin Singh, duly declared the board and positions therein vacant and commenced elections for a new Board of Directors of the GSSF.

Following the transparent electoral process, the members listed below were duly elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for the term 2024 to 2026 as announced and ratified by the Returning Officer, Mr. Javin Singh.

Newly elected President then delivered Remarks wherein he thanked the members for the support and indicated he looks forward to continuing the work and path carved out from the previous leadership and that he looks forward to working together to promote the sport shooting in Guyana.

Thanks were expressed to the following persons who assisted in one way or the other for the reporting period: The Honourable Minister Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, National Sports Commission, President of the Guyana Olympic Association Mr. Godfrey Munroe and the Executive Committee of the G.O.A., Chief of Staff, Brig. Omar Khan, Lt. Col Eon Murray, , Major Briglall Brigs, Guyana Defence Force, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Neutrino Inc., Mr. Julius Simon, Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia, the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Hakeem Mohamed, Mr. Mohamed Qualander of Queensway, Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, Dr. Bhiro Harry, GPF OC TSU Mr. Lowenfield, GPF Former OC TSU Mr. Guy Nurse, Officer-in-charge of the Armoury GPF Officer Nicholas, Mr. Lancelot Khan, Queensway Security Service Inc., Mr. Tamesh Jagmohan, El Dorado Trading and El Dorado Security, Mr. Bish Panday and Mr. Vikash Panday, Directors of P&P Insurance and Consultants Ltd., Mr. Harryram Parmesar, Parmesar Accounting Firm, Mr. Andrew Phang, International Technical Supplies (Guyana) Limited, Drs. Pravesh Harry and Kevin Jodah, Board of Directors of DIG Inc. (Dental Imports Guyana Inc.), Mr. Brian Backer, Board of Directors of Orinduik Development Inc., Aleemul Ali Fabrication Company, Mr. Dallas Thomas, Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc., Mrs. Luana Fernandes and the Management and staff of Woodpecker Products, Mr. Bashair Mohamed, Mrs. Vimala Mohamed and Mr. Rameez Mohamed and the Management and Staff of B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Caterer, Match Committees, The Media, The G.S.S.F. Members and the Board of the G.S.S.F.