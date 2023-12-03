GPF, Santos, WDFA and Western Tigers ineligible for GFF Congress

Kaieteur Sports – The Electoral Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), led by Marcel Bobb, has declared four Elite League Clubs ineligible to participate in the upcoming Extraordinary Congress on December 9.

Citing Article 15.1 (b), which mandates that a Member must have an election for its decision-making body at least every four years, the Electoral Committee specified Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Santos FC, and West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) as GFF affiliates prohibited from attending the Congress.

Considering the stipulations outlined in the GFF Statutes and the GFF Electoral Code, including Article 15.1, the Electoral Committee has ascertained the eligibility of affiliate members, including the Bartica Football Association, Berbice Football Association, East Bank Football Association, East Coast Demerara Football Association, Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association, and Georgetown Football Association.

Eligible associations/members include Upper Demerara Football Association, Rupununi Football Association, Guyana Football Coaches Association, Guyana Football Referees’ Council, The Women’s Football Association, Ann’s Grove Football Club, Buxton United Football Club, Den Amstel Football Club, Fruta Conquerors Football Club, Guyana Defence Force Football Club, Milerock Football Club, and Victoria Kings Football Club.

Simultaneously, the GFF Electoral Committee unveiled the competing slates for the December 9 congress.

Incumbent Wayne Forde heads one slate, contested by former president of the Federation, Franklin Wilson.

Forde’s slate includes Bruce Lovell as First Vice President, Rawlston Adams as Second Vice President, and Dion Inniss as the GFF’s Third Vice President.

Proposed Ordinary Members are Alden Marlslow, Magenze Stewart, Rayan Farias, Andrea Johnson, and Denneze Lovell.

On the opposing slate led by Franklin Wilson, Vernon Burnette is proposed as First Vice President, Ramesh Persaud as Second Vice President, and Gregory Wickham as Third Vice President.

Ordinary Members on this slate are Otis James, Raul Jerrick, Althea Scipio, Christine Schmidt, and George Clementson.