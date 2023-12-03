Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival concludes today

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival progressed into its second day at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Among the triumphant teams in the 2023 championship were GCC Vintage, securing two wins, alongside GBTI GCC, Spice, Antonio’s Hikers, and GCC The Sequel.
The Value4U Over-45 category witnessed a match between Old Fort Generals and GCC Vintage, culminating in a 4-2 victory for GCC. Dwayne Scott and Alan Fernandes shone for GCC, both netting twice in the 5th, 30th, 3rd, and 23rd minutes, respectively. GCC clinched another close win, 1-0 against Trinidad and Tobago Masters in an evening clash.
In the Women’s division, GBTI GCC outplayed Spice with a 3-0 win, courtesy of late goals from Vanessa Pires and Abosaide Cadogan. Pires struck in the 26th minute, while Cadogan’s stellar performance sealed the victory. GBTI GCC later engaged in a 3-all draw against Trinidad and Tobago’s Police Hockey team in an evening showdown.
The Spice team secured their first win by overpowering YMCA Old Fort, delivering a resounding 7-0 win. Marzana Fiedtkou showcased an exceptional hat trick in the 5th, 20th, and 40th minutes, complemented by Julia Gouveia’s double in the 18th and 27th minutes, with additional goals from Aliyah Gordan and Princessa Wilkie in the 38th and 40th minutes, respectively.
Antonio’s Hikers staged a remarkable comeback against Old Fort Expendables in the Republic Bank Over-35 Women’s category. Despite Old Fort’s three early goals within eight minutes, Akim Toussaint’s five consecutive goals propelled Hikers to a 6-4 victory, with Toussaint securing a late goal after Old Fort narrowed the gap to 5-4.
In the Men’s division, Antonio’s Hikers faced GCC The Sequel in an intense encounter, concluding in a 6-4 win for the Sequel. Kevin Spencer netted the first two goals, with Antonio’s Robert France equalizing at 2-2. The Sequel surged ahead with a splendid double from Peter De Groot and another goal from Orlando Semple, eventually securing a 6-4 victory with Semple’s final goal in the 30th minute.
Additional matches saw YMCA Old Fort triumph over Saints 2-1 in the Women’s category, while Pepsi Hikers dominated Saints 5-2 in the final of the Diamond Mineral Water Men’s division.
The tournament’s action wrapped up at the same venue today, with comprehensive coverage scheduled for Monday’s edition. This event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Diamond Mineral Water, Exxon Mobil, Republic Bank, and Value4U Inc.
