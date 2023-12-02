Tough opening day for Guyana Jaguars in Grenada

Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Jaguars rugby team faced a challenging start to the 2023 Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7s) Tournament, which kicked off yesterday at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s.
Participating in Group A, the Jaguars experienced a tough initial match, succumbing 0-29 against Atlantis from the USA.
However, they showcased resilience and determination in their second game, staging a comeback 20-12 against Trinidad and Tobago’s Defence Force.
Despite their efforts, Guyana faced another setback in their final match on the tournament’s opening day, falling 5-29 to Misfits.
Looking ahead to today, Saturday, the Jaguars are set to take on FRN at 11:40 hours in their last Group-stage game.
This fiercely competitive tournament features sixteen of the world’s finest Men’s and Women’s Elite 7s teams from the UK, USA, Canada and the Caribbean, all vying for a share of the US $20,000 total prize pool.
