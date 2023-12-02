The well-being of all will be paramount; Franklin Wilson’s led slate committed to this

Kaieteur Sports – Following the unfortunate accident in the wee hours of Monday morning that involved four of the country’s Refereeing officials, the Franklin Wilson-led slate that will be contesting the GFF elections set for Saturday, December 9, 2023, has said that the well-being and safety of these officials is a high priority.

The officials are Referee Assessor Ingram Johnson, Referees Gladwin Johnson, Kleon Lindey, and Referee Safyia Goulding.

The quartet were on their way home after performing official duties in an ongoing tournament at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

All the officials are now at home resting and recuperating and have all expressed their gratitude to Almighty God for allowing them an opportunity to continue their careers as officials, helping to transform the landscape of the game.

Wilson and Council Member Cristine Schmidt visited the officials on Thursday and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery, on behalf of his slate and all Guyana.

“We join with you in thanking the Almighty God for keeping you safe and we do believe that you have lots of work to be done that’s why you are here. As a team, we are here to assist you in any way shape, or form to ensure that you are fully recovered and can return to duties on the field in the shortest possible time.”

Wilson also told the officials that, once elected, the new GFF would place a high premium on the well-being and safety of Referees and other Match Officials.