Preparations all set for final match day of GFF Namilco Thunderbolt

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation-Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 National Academy Playoff winner’s trophy was unveiled yesterday at the Namilco Headquarters on the East Bank Demerara.
The December 1 presentation ceremony was attended by Namilco Financial Controller Fitzroy McCloud, GFF Competition Director Troy Peters, as well as Berbice Football Academy Head Coach and Team Captain Lennox Adams and Sherwin Charles, respectively.
The much anticipated cup final is scheduled for December 2 at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground on North Road. The winner’s trophy will be claimed by either the Upper Demerara or Berbice Football Academies. East Bank Football and Bartica Football Academies will vie for the third and fourth place trophies.
GFF Competitions Director Peters confirmed the Federation’s readiness to roll out the final day of competition in the National Academy Playoff.
“The Federation is fully prepared to execute the final match day of the Guyana Football Federation-Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 National Academy Playoff.
Players and coaches alike are enthusiastic and the fans are eagerly anticipating their teams’ battles for the top four spots.”
Meanwhile, players from Upper Demerara and Berbice spent the last week attending intensive practice sessions, with both teams striving for victory on the field today.
Berbice Head Coach Adams shared that his squad is “very very excited, we’re preparing for it. We looking for a victory. We took one game at a time and at this point we’re happy to be here and we want to make our ATC one of the best in the country.”
Confidently, team captain Charles backed him up, adding: “It’s the first time playing Linden and it’s going to be a victory for Berbice. There will be a lot of Berbice people out there to support and we aren’t going to let them down either.”
Upper Demerara Head Coach Order Bovell asserted that his players are “focused and practice session has been great. The players are showing that they need it and we are ready.”
His vice-captain Joshua Fleming boldly stated that “the team is putting everything they have into practice. Come Berbice upper Demerara is ready.”
The Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 National Academy Playoff was established as a platform for Guyana’s emerging young talents to showcase their skills and earn recognition for the national team programme.
The tournament kicked off on October 7 with teams placed into two groups. Group A consisted of Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank, the National Under-15 Team and Berbice, while Group B comprised Upper Demerara, Essequibo, Bartica and West Demerara.
Following the round-robin phase, the top-performing teams from each group secured their places in the championship round.
GFF President Wayne Forde expressed gratitude to Namilco for supporting the Federation’s vision for youth development and extended well wishes to the four teams competing today.
“We’ve witnessed weeks of intense football from our up-and-coming talents. I want to thank Namilco for believing in our youth development programme, as well as the players, coaches, parents and fans for their commitment to making this playoff a success.”
The GFF top official reiterated his call for fans to attend the games and rally behind Guyana’s aspiring young stars.
The opening match today kicks off at 1:00 p.m., with the final match slated for 3 p.m.
