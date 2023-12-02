MVP Sports U11 Girls Football continues today

Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The climax of the 2023 MVP Sports Pee-Wee Under-11 Girls Football tournament is here, marking the decisive moment before the grand finale on December 9th. The tournament will enter its semi-final stage, unfolding at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.
West Ruimveldt Primary and St John the Baptiste Primary will kick off the semi-finals, while the defending champions North Georgetown face off against the formidable Marian Academy in the other showdown. Alongside these matches, other exciting clashes include Potaro Primary against Smith Memorial, Tucville Primary versus Friendship, and F.E. Pollard against St Aloysius, followed by One Mile taking on Genesis.
From an initial pool of 20 competitive teams, the tournament is now whittling down to the final four. The 7th Annual U11 Girls Football tourney has been a spectacle over the past couple weeks, witnessing an astonishing 20 goals on the opening day and numerous awe-inspiring individual hat tricks. Now, it’s time to see which teams will carve their names into the final four.
Moving forward, these four outstanding teams will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 earmarked for a school project chosen by the winners.
Runner-ups down to the fourth-placed team will receive $150,000, $125,000, and $100,000, respectively, for similar school projects, while teams securing fourth to eighth place will receive $25,000 in sports equipment.
This Petra organised tournament was made possible through the generous support of MVP Sports, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, and the Guyana Football Federation.
