Jealous bar owner shoots customer for dancing with Spanish employee

Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man is nursing gunshot wounds to his abdomen after the owner of a bar located at Arakaka, Five Mile, Region One shot him twice on Saturday night after he saw him dancing with a Spanish employee.
The injured man has been identified as Clinton Moses of Matthews Ridge, Region One while the accused has been identified as Eon Evans, owner of Sky Bar and Club.
Reports are that Moses was imbibing with his friends at the bar when he they decided to dance. A Spanish woman working at the bar joined Moses and he continued dancing.
Subsequently, Moses returned to the bar to purchase two Banks Beers after which he continued dancing with the Spanish woman. This reportedly angered the businessman who in a fit of anger whipped out a firearm and discharged a round in Moses’ direction. That bullet missed Moses. As a result, Evans discharged two more rounds hitting Moses in his abdomen.
Moses tried defending himself by throwing two beer bottles in Evan’s direction. Evans then made good his escape from the bar.
Moses was subsequently taken to a regional hospital, and which he was medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he underwent an emergency surgery.
Kaieteur News understands that Moses and the businessman had no issues.
Meanwhile, Evans has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He has been placed on $300,000 bail.
Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.
Dec 02, 202320 ‘Nationals’ title for District 10! Kaieteur Sports – District 10 asserted their dominance once again, securing their seventh consecutive Champion of Champions trophy and marking their...
Dec 02, 2023
Dec 02, 2023
Dec 02, 2023
Dec 02, 2023
Dec 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – If you want an example of just how the oil economy is undermining the poor, then all you need to do... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]