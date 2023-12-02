Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Jealous bar owner shoots customer for dancing with Spanish employee

Dec 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man is nursing gunshot wounds to his abdomen after the owner of a bar located at Arakaka, Five Mile, Region One shot him twice on Saturday night after he saw him dancing with a Spanish employee.

Shot, Clinton Moses

The injured man has been identified as Clinton Moses of Matthews Ridge, Region One while the accused has been identified as Eon Evans, owner of Sky Bar and Club.

Reports are that Moses was imbibing with his friends at the bar when he they decided to dance. A Spanish woman working at the bar joined Moses and he continued dancing.

Subsequently, Moses returned to the bar to purchase two Banks Beers after which he continued dancing with the Spanish woman. This reportedly angered the businessman who in a fit of anger whipped out a firearm and discharged a round in Moses’ direction. That bullet missed Moses. As a result, Evans discharged two more rounds hitting Moses in his abdomen.

Moses tried defending himself by throwing two beer bottles in Evan’s direction. Evans then made good his escape from the bar.

Moses was subsequently taken to a regional hospital, and which he was medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he underwent an emergency surgery.

Kaieteur News understands that Moses and the businessman had no issues.

Meanwhile, Evans has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He has been placed on $300,000 bail.

