ICJ, international community would not sit idly by if Venezuela tramples on its ruling – Attorney General, Anil Nandlall

BORDER FACTS PT. 5

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – The International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s order for Venezuela to refrain from any attempt to annex Guyana’s Essequibo Region is the essence of justice being served, says Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C.

In a recent commentary posted on his Facebook Page, Nandlall said the World Court’s decision for Venezuela to not take any action that affects Guyana’s control of the Essequibo area, and for both parties to refrain from actions that make the controversy difficult to resolve, was unanimous and binding.

While the court issued a critical ruling, Nandlall said the Guyana Government harbours no illusion that Venezuela’s December 3 Referendum will disappear. Be that as it may, he said the ruling puts Guyana, “in a much more formidable position” than it was previously in.

Based on the Statute of the ICJ and the United Nations Charter, the Attorney General stressed that Venezuela is bound to comply with the ruling.

Should Venezuela still refuse to comply, Nandlall said: “It would be a travesty of justice… If Venezuela as a litigant and a UN Member chooses to violate the Charter of the UN, and more fundamentally, the order of the ICJ, then it is signaling to the world that it is prepared to depart from the league of civilized nations, that it is prepared to trample on international law, that it is prepared to threaten and undermine, and subvert the international legal order of the world.”

Nandlall confirmed with this newspaper that the ICJ nor the International Community would not sit idly by and allow a violation of the ICJ’s ruling.