Guyana prepares to host 2024 CAC Bodybuilding C/ship

– CACBBFF officials here for three-day visit

Kaieteur Sports – The Central America and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CACBBFF) top brass is currently in Guyana for a three-day visit alongside the CAC inspection team. This visit marks a crucial step in Guyana’s preparations to host the 2024 CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. Keavon Bess, President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), officially announced this during a brief press conference held at the Guyana Olympic Association building in Liliendaal yesterday.

This championship, set to return to Guyana after two decades, signifies the sport’s notable growth in the country. Guyana’s strides on the international stage have been significant, earning considerable accolades in recent years. The upcoming hosting of the 51st edition of this championship is a remarkable achievement.

Among the key figures present at the press conference were Keavon Bess, Videsh Sookram (General Secretary of GBBFF), and Ed Malone (Treasurer of CACBBFF). Bess highlighted, “We have already secured assurance from the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, guaranteeing approval for hosting this event.” He elaborated that during the visit; Malone would inspect the venue and also attend the ‘Clash of the Baddest’ Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship taking place tomorrow. This presents an opportunity for Malone to observe various facets of the competition firsthand.

During his remarks, Malone stated, “We are extremely confident that Guyana will fit the necessary criteria to host the event. The support is good, we have met with the Minister earlier today and we expect that it will be a terrific competition. So we are fully confident of the success of the upcoming championship will be achieved. I am looking forward to visit the venues over the next few days and will provide the necessary information to both the local and international authorities.”

According to Malone, “What I’ve seen so far, the hospitality and the people I have met, I am extremely gracious and I am fully prepare to offer full support to Guyana. Additionally, the safety and well-being of everyone involved remain our utmost priority. We’re meticulously examining health protocols and security measures to guarantee a secure environment for all participants and spectators.”

“Our visit to Guyana signifies our commitment to ensuring that this event is nothing short of spectacular. We’re here to inspect various hotels and venues that will serve as the epicenter for this extraordinary championship in October 2024,” Malone concluded.