District 10 wins 7th consecutive trophy, District 11 & 13 tied for second overall

20 ‘Nationals’ title for District 10!

Kaieteur Sports – District 10 asserted their dominance once again, securing their seventh consecutive Champion of Champions trophy and marking their 20th overall victory in the National Schools Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field, and Teachers Championship.

Since 2015, District 10 has held an unmatched reign, clinching victories in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, and now, in 2023.

Their legacy extends further, with overall wins in 1986, 88, 91, 92, 97, 98, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2011.

District 10’s outstanding performance, reigning supreme in the Track and Field Championship and placing second place in the Teachers, Swimming, and Cycling events, resulted in a total of 71 points.

In a tightly contested battle, District 11 and District 13 shared the second-place spot, both amassing 55 points.

District 11’s last championship win dated back to 2014, adding to their victories in 1980, 81, 82, 83, 84, 93, 94, 96, 2002, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

District 9 emerged as an unexpected standout, claiming fourth place and surprising everyone by winning the cycling title.

District 3 rounded off the top five at the 61st National Schools Championships.

The championship showcased outstanding individual performances, with Tianna Springer dominating the track, winning the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m, and 4x400m.

She was rightfully named the U18 Champion Athlete.

Athalleyah Hinckson secured the U16 Champion Girl title with record-breaking wins in the 100m and 200m.

District 10’s Kaidon Persaud delivered an unblemished performance to be named the U16 Champion Boy.

District 12 claimed the Boys U20 championship, while Shanika Campbell earned the Girls U20 championship title.

In the Boys U8 division, the highlight of ‘Nationals,’ District 4’s Jaden Bristol emerged as the champion athlete, finishing ahead of District 3’s Kester DeSouza and District 5’s Akaziah Semple.

A comprehensive coverage with full details will be published in a subsequent edition of Kaieteur News. (Rawle Toney)