Bishka Taxi Service T20 Over-40 set to begin December 17

Dec 02, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Bishka Taxi Service T20, Over-40 competition is set to bowl off December 17 with a number of matches on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2, Supenaam-Pomeroon.

Wakeel Layne

The round-robin tournament will be played in collaboration with the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) and Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC).

Registration is still on-going and interested teams are asked to contact Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne (628-8030) or organizer Ehwaas Baksh (621-3070). The deadline is slated for December 10.

The two top teams will contest a final at a date and venue to be announced. The winning side will pocket $75,000 and a trophy while the runners-up team will take home $25,000 and a trophy. The man-of-the-match in the championship game is set to receive a trophy while the MVP of the tournament will collect a trophy as well. Trophies are also up for grabs for the player with the most runs and wickets in the entire tournament. According to Layne, the third-place winner will be presented with a trophy, too.

Meanwhile, Layne stated that they are happy to have Bishka Taxi on board and he is anticipating another eventful tournament.

“We at the ESCL and CCC [are] very grateful to Bishka Taxi Service to come on board; we encourage teams to register early so we can get things off on the starting date,” Layne mentioned.

Some of the grounds to be used are: Richmond, Affiance Number 1, Queenstown, Reliance and Hibernia with the Beach being an alternative.

Notably, the big white-ball will be used and entrance fee is free.

Layne said that, it should be an exciting tournament as some of the top softball players on the Coast are expected to play for their respective teams.

Some high-profile players who featured in previous competitions are: Ramesh Narine, Patrick Rooplall, Roy Gonsalves, Prashad Mahadeo, Basil Persaud, Vishwanauth Lall, Punraj Singh, Ravi Beharry and Lloyd Innis among others.

