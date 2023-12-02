Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Bids opened for 60 bunk beds for Kuru Kuru Training Centre

Dec 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of bids on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is seeking to procure sixty bunk beds with mattresses for the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, located on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

At the reading of tenders, it was revealed that only Modern Industries Limited submitted a bid, worth $6.1 million, for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of solar PV equipment of NAREI Hydroponic Project.

Design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 0.60 MV Solar PV plant and transmission and distribution networks for Leguan, Region Three.

Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of a complete fire alarm system.

Procurement of heavy-duty tools for the training centres.

Procurement of sixty bunk beds with mattresses at Kuru Kuru Training Centre.

Supreme Court of Judicature

Supply and delivery of air-conditioned units for lot 1 to 3.

