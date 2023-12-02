Bartica FA lauds the reality of new lights at the GFF’s National Training Centre

Kaieteur Sports – The GFF’s National Training Centre (NTC), at Providence, EBD, though not yet completed, is already, greatly, serving the development of football in Guyana. The facility, which is the reality of our first infrastructure project under the FIFA Forward Programme, is expected to be a model facility that will serve as Guyana’s first real home of football, the Bartica FA noted recently.

Already, our national teams have found suitable ground to use in their preparation for international campaigns, and grassroots development competitions are making good use of the all-weather surface. Now the GFF has ventured into the second phase of the project: the installation of television-quality floodlights.

The addition of floodlights at the NTC will add great value to the facility, and allow for maximum use of the facility…and, naturally, inspire more benefit to our players. With this new development, our game can only get better.

The BFA further stated, On that note, improvement is a movement we are getting used to under the current football dispensation in Guyana. Since coming into office at the GFF, the Wayne-Forde-led administration has inspired new, higher standards in all things related to the game that we love. These days, we (the member associations) have come to know and appreciate a more civilized gathering of the congress, better systems for the sharing of information, transparency, the distribution of resources by way of the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), the actual promotion of the game by providing funds and equipment for leagues across the country and several inter-association developmental championships, and the creation of infrastructure development programmes, not just at Providence, but also in the jurisdiction of several other member associations.

In terms of programmes and infrastructure development for football, the GFF, with assistance from FIFA, CONCACAF and other partners, is performing like one would expect the national government to perform. The new installations at Providence promise to light a pathway to a brighter future for our young players, under the vision and leadership President Wayne Forde.

The reason we can shout this from the rooftop is because the Bartica Association has derived tangible portions from these initiatives: equipment, gear, creation of the Academy Training Centre, capacity building programmes, football leagues and competitions…all with assistance from the GFF.

The floodlights at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, which serve the entire community, were first installed by the Bartica Football Association, and later upgraded with more lights from the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Football Federation.

The Bartica Football Association lauds the reality of new, television-quality floodlights at the GFF’s National Training Centre at Providence, because we know that our players, along with players from across the country, will benefit tremendously. And that’s not all! The facility, when it is completed, will set a standard for the creation of other similar facilities within the GFF member associations…including Bartica.

The installation of these lights is one small step for football development – the grassroots of infrastructure development, if you will. Yet, it is one giant leap for the youths of Guyana, who need it so badly, the BFA Facebook post informed.