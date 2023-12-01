Stray dogs and cats gan soon outnumber de human population

Kaieteur News – Did you know that we have more animals being killed on our roadways than humans? This all came about because there was time when cattle had more rights on de road than motorists. Burnham used to tell yuh dat de animals must be allowed to cross the carriageways and that motorists must give way to them.

But the one thing he failed to control was the stray animal population. Today, the population of stray dogs and cats increasing faster than the human population.

Dese days when yuh driving, yuh does gat to be on the lookout fuh three things: speeding motorists, drunk pedestrians and stray animals.

De colonial authorities had a solution to this problem. Dem had a squad – a mysterious animal-catching squad, the James Bond of stray control. These unsung heroes would cruise around the neighborhood, rounding up strays faster than you can say, “Who let the dogs out?” What they did with these captured creatures remains a mystery – perhaps they sent them out for adoption. Or perhaps they did the cruel alternative.

Fast forward to today, and we find ourselves yearning for the return of the colonial squad, armed with nets and leashes, ready to restore order to our chaotic roads.

De problem however is not just the roads. There are far too many stray animals roaming the streets and far too little attention being paid to rescuing their animals and putting them up for adoption.

Talk Half! Leff Half!