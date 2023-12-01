Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13 inaugural T10 Tapeball Cricket champion

Kaieteur Sports – Last Sunday, in front of their home supporters and under overcast weather conditions, Sebai Primary defeated Canal Bank Primary by 10 wickets in the final of the Matarkai Schools U13 Inaugural Tapeball Cricket competition held in Sebai Village, Region One.

The competition was organized by Sebai Primary School Parent Teachers Association in collaboration with Barima Waini Cricket Committee, Matarkai Sport Council and Matarkai District Education Department.

Canal Bank Primary won the toss and decided to bat on a pitch with lots of moisture. However, they managed a paltry 21 runs all out from eight overs.

Canal Bank Primary opening batsman Chavez Harry managed to score six, while Jonathon Joseph made four as the batsmen struggled against Sebai bowlers. Ricardo Moses picked up 4-4, Rupheldo John had 3-1 and Randolph Hutson 2-4.

Sebai Primary School in reply managed to overhaul the target in two overs as Sebai opening batters Rayaad Hutson made a quick fire 11 not out, while Dwayne John contributed 12 not out to seal a comfortable 10 wickets victory, lifting the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Champion Trophy.

Ricardo Moses was adjudged the man of the match for his 4 for 4 from 2 overs and won himself a trophy Sponsored by IOM.

Raayad Hutson of Sebai Primary scored the most runs (36) in the competition while his team mate Ricardo Moses finished the competition as the leading bowler with figures 8 for 15 from 5 overs.

Canal Bank Primary received the runner up Trophy while both teams received medals.

The Four Schools; Port Kaituma Secondary, Port Kaituma Primary, Canal Bank Primary and Sebai Primary participated in spreading public awareness that “Essequibo is we own, Essequibo belongs to Guyana” throughout the competition.

Sebai Primary School Chairman Mr. Sherlon Rodrigues expressed gratitude to the sponsors who made the competition a reality and successful. “Firstly, our sponsors International Organization for Migration, Hon. Collin Croal MP, Minister of Housing and Water, Mr. Orlando Rogers of Sky West Charter Service, Mr. Roshan Rampersaud, Mr. Eon James, Mr. Peter De Freitas of Frontier Pharmacy, Officer in Charge of Matarkai Police division Mr. Kooldeep, Ms. Maureen Rebeiro District Education Officer, Matarkai and Mr. Deelep Singh President Essequibo Cricket Board among others, we say a big thanks you.”

Mr. Rodrigues is also appealing to corporate Guyana to kindly join Sebai Primary School to sponsor more sporting activities for the youths in the future.