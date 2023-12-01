President Ali to receive Barbados’ highest award

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Freedom, Barbados’ highest national award.

The award was bestowed on President Ali for his “strong commitment to enhancing cooperation to achieve regional integration and social and economic partnership for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the region.”

As news spread of the conferral, the President was congratulated by a number of organizations.

The Private Sector Commission in a statement to the media said that the president’s inclusion is testament to his “remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment” to fostering cooperation and achieving regional integration. The PSC acknowledged President Ali’s “outstanding contributions, which exemplify the values of collaboration, leadership, and dedication to the betterment of society.”

President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Manniram Prashad also extended congratulations to the Guyanese leader.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) also extended warm congratulations to President Ali on the conferral of the award.

FITUG and its affiliates namely: – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the Guyana Labour Union (GLU), the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) see the award to the President as yet another representation of the sterling leadership and exemplary dedication towards the upliftment of the well-being and welfare of the Caribbean peoples.

The Guyana Manufacturing Services Association (GMSA) also joined in sending a congratulatory message to the president noting that it looks forward to continued partnership between Barbados and Guyana.