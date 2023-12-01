Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President Ali to receive Barbados’ highest award

Dec 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Freedom, Barbados’ highest national award.

The award was bestowed on President Ali for his “strong commitment to enhancing cooperation to achieve regional integration and social and economic partnership for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the region.”

As news spread of the conferral, the President was congratulated by a number of organizations.

The Private Sector Commission in a statement to the media said that the president’s inclusion is testament to his “remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment” to fostering cooperation and achieving regional integration. The PSC acknowledged President Ali’s “outstanding contributions, which exemplify the values of collaboration, leadership, and dedication to the betterment of society.”

Guyana's President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Manniram Prashad also extended congratulations to the Guyanese leader.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) also extended warm congratulations to President Ali on the conferral of the award.

FITUG and its affiliates namely: – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the Guyana Labour Union (GLU), the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) see the award to the President as yet another representation of the sterling leadership and exemplary dedication towards the upliftment of the well-being and welfare of the Caribbean peoples.

The Guyana Manufacturing Services Association (GMSA) also joined in sending a congratulatory message to the president noting that it looks forward to continued partnership between Barbados and Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

Dec 01, 2023

…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Read More
Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13 inaugural T10 Tapeball Cricket champion

Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13...

Dec 01, 2023

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action continues

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action...

Dec 01, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected...

Dec 01, 2023

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to...

Dec 01, 2023

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo ecstatic to officiate at Over-40 World Cup in South Africa

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Dec 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]