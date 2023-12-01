Pres. Ali using COP28 trip to engage world leaders on border controversy

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, during an interview on Thursday with News Room, disclosed that he is using his trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to have engagements with world leaders on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

The long-standing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela revolves around Venezuela’s claim to a significant portion of Guyana, which includes the entire Essequibo region and its offshore exclusive economic zone.

President Ali left Guyana on Monday for Dubai, where he is leading a delegation at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) 28 being held in Dubai.

During the interview, President Ali disclosed that he had engagements with former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister and current Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.

He said, “(the discussion) was to deal with the whole issue of border and the Venezuela controversy bringing the foreign secretary up to date with what is going on and sharing the most recent information and having that reassurance that the UK stands strongly behind Guyana, not only in recognition and support of the 1899 award but also in reassuring us that they are paying close attention to this controversy and all the antics and reckless statements coming out of Venezuela.”

President Ali also met with His Royal Highness, King Charles III. Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo was also part of the meeting.

During the interview, President Ali said that on Wednesday he had discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Ali said, “We had an important bilateral (engagement) with the President of the UAE… In the engagement with the President of the UAE, I raised the controversy on the border. The president of UAE gave me their own experiences, we shared in a very open conversation some advice and of course their commitment towards peace within the region and peaceful existence of countries.”

Moreover, the Head-of-State said that he also had engagements with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders and disclosed that a statement will be issued shortly – reinforcing CARICOM’s position on the border controversy and calling on Venezuela to, “ensure their actions are neither reckless nor adventurous.”

Venezuela accepted the 1899 Arbitral Award for over six decades before contending that it was “null and void” – as such Guyana initiated legal proceedings in March 2018 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), actively pursuing a binding judgment to assert its ownership of the Essequibo region. However, Venezuela has since opted to conduct a “consultative referendum” scheduled for December 3, 2023. This referendum seeks to gauge public support for Venezuela’s decisions regarding the Essequibo region.

In a statement issued in October, CARICOM said that Venezuela’s move to hold a referendum on its baseless claim of the Essequibo “has no validity, bearing, or standing in international law.”

Meanwhile, Guyana is expected to push climate financing, forest incentives and its model Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) on the COP28 stage. It will also co-chair the group of forested countries in the Commonwealth in providing guidance on the environment.

Notably, President Ali is expected to return on Saturday, December 2nd before Venezuela’s referendum.