Missing man found murdered in drain

– Three Venezuelans arrested

Kaieteur News – A missing Berbice man’s mutilated body was on Thursday found in a drain in the vicinity of Arjune Chicken Farm at Fyrish Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

The dead man was identified as Chetram Ramjattan, 43, of Kilcoy Village, Corentyne. His body was discovered around 06:50hrs on Thursday. Police have since arrested three Venezuelan nationals in connection with his murder. They have been identified as labourers, ages 31, 32 and 34 of Chesney Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to police, Ramjattan was last seen alive on Sunday drinking at his home. He left around 12:00hrs and was never seen again since.

His wife filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday after she could not find him anywhere.

Ranks from the Albion Police Station went in search of Chetram to no avail.

A search party was formed and while looking for him, his partially decomposed body was found in a drain. He was clad only in a red and white track pants.

Police were called in and crime scene ranks noted that Chetram’s body bore several stab and chop wounds.

“Several suspected stab wounds were seen below the neck. Injuries were also seen on the head with what appeared to be several chop wounds,” police said.

Following an investigation police arrested the three Venezuelan nationals.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramjattan had an ongoing feud with the Venezuelans.