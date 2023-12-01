Missing man found murdered in drain

Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A missing Berbice man’s mutilated body was on Thursday found in a drain in the vicinity of Arjune Chicken Farm at Fyrish Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.
The dead man was identified as Chetram Ramjattan, 43, of Kilcoy Village, Corentyne. His body was discovered around 06:50hrs on Thursday. Police have since arrested three Venezuelan nationals in connection with his murder. They have been identified as labourers, ages 31, 32 and 34 of Chesney Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to police, Ramjattan was last seen alive on Sunday drinking at his home. He left around 12:00hrs and was never seen again since.
His wife filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday after she could not find him anywhere.
Ranks from the Albion Police Station went in search of Chetram to no avail.
A search party was formed and while looking for him, his partially decomposed body was found in a drain. He was clad only in a red and white track pants.
Police were called in and crime scene ranks noted that Chetram’s body bore several stab and chop wounds.
“Several suspected stab wounds were seen below the neck. Injuries were also seen on the head with what appeared to be several chop wounds,” police said.
Following an investigation police arrested the three Venezuelan nationals.
Kaieteur News understands that Ramjattan had an ongoing feud with the Venezuelans.
I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.
Dec 01, 2023…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Incidents in which bigger children bully smaller children in school has been around since time immemorial.... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]