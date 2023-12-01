Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Missing man found murdered in drain

Dec 01, 2023 News

– Three Venezuelans arrested

Kaieteur News – A missing Berbice man’s mutilated body was on Thursday found in a drain in the vicinity of Arjune Chicken Farm at Fyrish Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Murdered, Chetram Ramjattan

Murdered, Chetram Ramjattan

The dead man was identified as Chetram Ramjattan, 43, of Kilcoy Village, Corentyne. His body was discovered around 06:50hrs on Thursday.  Police have since arrested three Venezuelan nationals in connection with his murder. They have been identified as labourers, ages 31, 32 and 34 of Chesney Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to police, Ramjattan was last seen alive on Sunday drinking at his home. He left around 12:00hrs and was never seen again since.

His wife filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday after she could not find him anywhere.

Ranks from the Albion Police Station went in search of Chetram to no avail.

A search party was formed and while looking for him, his partially decomposed body was found in a drain. He was clad only in a red and white track pants.

Police were called in and crime scene ranks noted that Chetram’s body bore several stab and chop wounds.

“Several suspected stab wounds were seen below the neck. Injuries were also seen on the head with what appeared to be several chop wounds,” police said.

Following an investigation police arrested the three Venezuelan nationals.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramjattan had an ongoing feud with the Venezuelans.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

Dec 01, 2023

…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Read More
Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13 inaugural T10 Tapeball Cricket champion

Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13...

Dec 01, 2023

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action continues

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action...

Dec 01, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected...

Dec 01, 2023

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to...

Dec 01, 2023

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo ecstatic to officiate at Over-40 World Cup in South Africa

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Dec 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]