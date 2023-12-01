Heat wave triples fires in West Coast Berbice

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has reported a significant increase in the number of wild fires occurring in the West Coast Berbice (WCB) district: Rosignol to Mahaicony.

The Onverwagt Fire Station has recorded 295 fires so far for 2023. This year’s figures have tripled in comparison to last year, where there were fewer than 100. Of the 295 fires reported, the majority were

deemed wild fires.

According to reports, the fires have been attributed to the scorching heat experienced over the last few months. Coupled with the heat wave, low water levels have also affected the GFS ability to extinguish fires in a timely and efficient manner.

“While last year saw under 100 fires, this year total stands at 295 and the majority of them are grass and bushfires,” a source close to the Fire Service told Kaieteur News.

This publication understands that between August and November 2023, the Onverwagt Fire Station received multiple calls daily about wild fires (grass fires) which resulted in firefighters continuously being dispatched to locations.

Just recently, Desmond Jacobs, a farmer of No.40 Village, WCB lost his entire farm due to grass fire. He recounted visiting his farm and noticing smoke at a section. As he proceeded around the farm, the farm became engulfed destroying cash crops, fruit trees, and his store room containing pesticides.

Jacobs estimated his losses to be more than G$2M.

Given the number of wildfires, the GFS is cautioning citizens to desist from lighting fires and leaving them unattended.