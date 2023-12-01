Guyana Jaguars roar into action today at Grenada 7’s

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana national rugby team, now proudly donning the moniker ‘Guyana Jaguars,’ is poised to unleash their roar at the Grenada 7s, which will scrum off today at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s.

Guided by the strategic hand of GRFU head, Ryan Dey, the 12-man squad finds themselves in the fierce battleground of Pool A, facing off against Atlantis Men, FRN Men, Misfits, and T&T Defence Force.

Guyana’s spirited campaign commences today as the ruggers engage in a showdown with Atlantis Men at 10:00h, followed by a clash against T&T Defence Force at 12:40hrs.

The battleground preparation has been under the vigilant gaze of coach Claudius Butts, ensuring the ‘Jags’ are in prime form.

The squad boasts a lineup featuring Captain Jamal Angus, Vice Captain Vallon Adams, Kevin Grant, Scott Garraway, Tyrese Prescod, Akino James, Jonathan Garnett, Ronald Niles, Lionel Holder, Sean Phillips, Leon Cole, and Godfrey Broomes.

The Grenada 7s has attracted a global rugby spectacle, with teams from the UK, USA, Canada, and the Caribbean converging for the action.

This event marks the return of the longest-running Club Rugby 7s tournament in the region to the ‘Spice Isle’ for its second year.

In a clash of titans, eighteen of the world’s best Men’s and Women’s Elite 7s teams will engage in a thrilling two-day tournament, vying for a coveted US $20,000 total prize pool.