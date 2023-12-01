Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GCB congratulates President Ali following bestowal of Barbados’ Order of Freedom National Award 

Dec 01, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sent its congratulations to the President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was bestowed with the Order of Freedom of Barbados, yesterday, Thursday, November 30.

President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

President Ali received the prestigious awards, as part of Barbados’ 57th Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.

The Order of Freedom of Barbados, which is an honorary award, is given to distinguished non-Barbadians for their service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or humanity at large.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

Dec 01, 2023

…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Read More
Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13 inaugural T10 Tapeball Cricket champion

Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13...

Dec 01, 2023

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action continues

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action...

Dec 01, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected...

Dec 01, 2023

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to...

Dec 01, 2023

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo ecstatic to officiate at Over-40 World Cup in South Africa

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Dec 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]