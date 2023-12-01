GCB congratulates President Ali following bestowal of Barbados’ Order of Freedom National Award 

Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sent its congratulations to the President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was bestowed with the Order of Freedom of Barbados, yesterday, Thursday, November 30.
President Ali received the prestigious awards, as part of Barbados’ 57th Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.
The Order of Freedom of Barbados, which is an honorary award, is given to distinguished non-Barbadians for their service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or humanity at large.
I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.
Dec 01, 2023…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Dec 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Incidents in which bigger children bully smaller children in school has been around since time immemorial.... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]