GCB congratulates President Ali following bestowal of Barbados’ Order of Freedom National Award

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sent its congratulations to the President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was bestowed with the Order of Freedom of Barbados, yesterday, Thursday, November 30.

President Ali received the prestigious awards, as part of Barbados’ 57th Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.

The Order of Freedom of Barbados, which is an honorary award, is given to distinguished non-Barbadians for their service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or humanity at large.