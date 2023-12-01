East Bank vs the Best Street Football action continues

– Joy Water Service supports Ballers Ent to host KO stages

Kaieteur Sports – Final round of preliminary stage of the East Bank Versus the Best Street Football competition is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at the Mocha Community Centre, Tarmac.

As the tournament approaches the business end, Joy Water Service and Ballerz Entertainment have joined forces, infusing the tournament with an extra spark as it reaches its pinnacle. The collaboration brings a surge of excitement to the knockout stages.

Amidst the fervor, the top eight teams will emerge from a pool of 20, to secure their positions for the final stages. Tomorrow, December 2, the adrenaline continues to surge with a lineup of intense matches on day three.

Leading the pack are formidable contenders like Sparta Boss, Taliban, Agricola, and Back Circle, each commanding their groups with an impeccable record of two victories in as many games. However, Back Circle, with a win and a loss, eagerly seeking an opportunity to cement a place in the quarterfinals as the tournament strides into the crucial phase of the competition.

The upcoming clashes promise a gripping spectacle: Stabroek Ballers versus Xtra Mature opens the evening’s fervor, followed by the face-off between Five-O and Taliban. Bent Street will take on Unruly Ent before Group-C table-toppers Agricola clash with Team Cruel. Lock ah Scene steps up against Ballerz Empire, while Broad Street matches skills with Team Family, as Back Street Warriors aim to upstage Sparta Boss, followed by the final clash between Back Circle and Red Force.

With the support of Joy Water Service and Ballerz Entertainment, the tournament pulsates with heightened anticipation as these top teams battle fiercely for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.