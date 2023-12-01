Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

Dec 01, 2023 Sports

…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance

Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field extravaganza today, District 10 is in a championship chase reminiscent of a seven-part drama, aiming for their seventh consecutive title.

District 10 is also on a victory marathon, eyeing that 20th overall title.

The masters of suspense, District 10 strategically positioned themselves with a silver lining in both cycling and swimming.

Now, they’re all set to snatch the track and field trophy, potentially securing a top-three finish in the teacher’s championship. It’s almost as if they’ve copyrighted the term ‘Nationals dominance.’

Tianna Springer has so far won the 100m, 200m, 800m, 4x100m relay at 'Nationals'. She will compete in the 400m finals and 4x400m relay finals today.

In the realm of jaw-dropping performances, Tianna Springer, the Caribbean’s junior sensation, is not just breaking records; she’s shattering them.

Sprinting through the 200m like a whirlwind, she clocked 24.30s, obliterating the previous record set in 2017 by Tiffauna Garnett.

Springer, 16, isn’t just the star of District 11’s show; she played a key role in their gold medal, record-breaking saga in the Girls Open 4x400m.

Athaleyha Hinckson completed her sprint double at Nationals, winning the 100m and 200m in record-breaking times.

In the symphony of astounding performances, Athaleyha Hinckson and Javon Roberts joined the elite ensemble.

Hinckson, like a sprint sorceress, rewrote the record books in the women’s 200m, clocking a staggering 24.50s, as Leandre Bennett (25.54s) and Kenetha Fraser (26.15s) trailed in her wake.

Meanwhile, Tessianna Harris decided to etch her name in the Nationals record book, winning the girl’s U12, 200m in 26.35s, obliterating a record set by none other than Springer (27.88s) herself in 2018.

District 4's Jaden Bristol is enjoying a sensational time in the Boys U8 category. Here is winning the 150m finals.

Roberts, not content with a mere cameo in the 800m, soloed to victory in his 1500m race, leaving no doubt about his athletic prowess.

As the championship’s grand finale unfolds, featuring individual showdowns in the 400m, 3000m, 5000m, triple jump, relays, and the coronation of this year’s champions, today’s event gets on the way from 10:00 hrs. (Rawle Toney)

