“Champions Connect” event invites fathers and sons to unite against GBV

Kaieteur Sports – In a powerful initiative aimed at fostering connections and combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit presents “Champions Connect.” This engaging event, scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, will take place at the Gandhi Youth Organisation on Woolford Avenue, starting at 13:00 hours.

“Champions Connect” extends beyond the boundaries of a typical sports event. It serves as a call to fathers and sons to come together, share experiences, and stand united against gender-based violence. Hosted by the distinguished Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, the event promises an insightful afternoon featuring members from the National cricket and football teams, renowned sportsmen, and coaches including Roger Harper, Steven Jaccobs, Leon Johnson, Jeremy Garrett, Curtez Kellman and others.

Attendees can anticipate a dynamic agenda, including a mentorship programme where participants can engage with experts in the field. Interactive sessions, led by professionals from the National cricket and football teams, will provide valuable insights into discipline, teamwork, and leadership.

Dr. Cona Husbands, Head of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, expressed the transformative impact of “Champions Connect.” In her statement, Dr. Husbands stated, “This event transcends the realm of sports; it’s about fostering connections, imparting wisdom, and instilling values that go beyond the playing field. ‘Champions Connect’ is an opportunity for fathers and sons to stand together against gender-based violence, creating a legacy of respect, empathy, and strength.”

Fathers and sons eager to participate in “Champions Connect” can simply turn up to the venue at the stipulated time to be part of the activity. This event provides a unique chance to be part of a meaningful afternoon that transcends sports, leaving a lasting impact on the community.