Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo ecstatic to officiate at Over-40 World Cup in South Africa

Dec 01, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Fully qualified umpire Suresh Budhoo is ecstatic to be one of the umpires at the forthcoming International Masters Cricket Over-40, World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Suresh Budhoo

Budhoo is named as the only one from Canada at the 12-nation, round-robin tournament which bowls off February 19 and culminates March 1 with the grand finale.

The 45-over extravaganza will be split into two Groups with Canada in Group A alongside England, Australia, USA, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Group B is consisted of South Africa, New Zealand, India, Wales, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.

“Definitely, I [am] looking forward to the tour; I am excited and no doubt it would be a memorable tournament especially with Canada participating,” Budhoo related.

Quizzed on some of the challenges while calling playing in a tournament of this magnitude, Budhoo responded: “You have to make the right decisions; sometimes it can be challenging because it is a huge tournament and you want to be spot-on with your decisions, but I am an experienced umpire and I’m confident of doing well in South Africa,” the Canada-based Guyanese Budhoo commented.

No schedule is released as yet for the umpires to do matches, but Budhoo might be doing games in Group A. He is thrilled to be given the opportunity to exhibit his skills on a big stage like a World Cup event.

“I am grateful to be given the chance to put the bails on in a country where cricket is being played passionately; I am really looking forward to it,” Budhoo, who has been an active umpire in Canada for the past twenty-three years, declared.

Last August, Cricket Canada Masters Council (CCMC) hosted a four-nation, over-60 tournament that included Australia, England and USA. Budhoo umpired the entire tournament and thanked CCMC for picking him as one of the umpires in the 45-over competition. He was the umpire coordinator too.

According to Budhoo, that was an unforgettable outing for him and again he would embrace the opportunity next year in South Africa.

Apart from competitive cricket in Canada, Budhoo is providing services as well in USA. Recently he done some umpiring in the USA Over-40 National tournament, which they used primarily for the selection of the USA World Cup team.

This trip to Houston, Texas has added to his already established umpiring recognition.

He is expected to depart Canada February 12th.

