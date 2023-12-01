Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Businessman being questioned for Unity murder

Dec 01, 2023

Kaieteur News – A businessman is being questioned by police in connection with the brutal murder of Chooromantie Tulsie, also called “Anita” of Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Murdered, Chooromantie Tulsie

Tulsie was found murdered around 08:00hrs on Wednesday in the bottom flat of her home with her mouth gagged and a knife stuck in her throat.  Police had initially arrested three persons for questioning and among them was the businessman.

The trio was released on station bail after being held for 72 hours but investigations continued in what appears to be a cold-blooded murder in the presence of her 5-year-old son.

New information resulted in the police’s re-arrest of the businessman.

Kaieteur News understands that the businessman was very close to victim and frequented her home.

The woman was last seen alive around 19:00hrs on Tuesday. The individual who discovered the Tulsie’s lifeless body said calls were made to the woman but no response was given. As the person was about to leave, Tulsie’s son was seen at a window in the upper flat of the house.

An alarm was raised and residents broke into the premises to get to the child. After gaining entry, the concerned residents ventured to the bottom flat where Tulsie’s lifeless remains were found.

