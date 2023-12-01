Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

Dec 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Following on the heels of the recently concluded Continental Judges Seminar and Examination, and Caribbean Development Championships in Tobago last September, 3 Guyanese have been selected for the World Archery Americas International Competitions 2024.

Archery Guyana’s Mr. Mohamed Gamal Khan, Mr. Robert Singh and Mr. Nicholas Hing are the Guyanese selectees for next year’s competitions.

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges (L-R): Robert Singh, Mohamed Khan and Nicholas Hing.

Hing, one of Guyana’s most senior coaches will officiate at the Pan American Championships in Medellin, Colombia from April 7-9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Singh and Khan will officiate at the Caribbean Development Championships in Ocho Rios, Jamaica from July 10-14, 2024.

Archery Guyana wishes our Continental Judges all the best in their appointments for these very important events.

Archery Guyana's Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

