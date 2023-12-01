Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

Dec 01, 2023 Sports

BCB Premier T20 Tournament… 

– Defeat Port Mourant by 58 runs 

Kaieteur Sports – Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour stormed to a 58-run win over Port Mourant, as they won Zone C in the Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB) Premier T20 Cricket tournament.

Sylus Tyndall

Sylus Tyndall

Jason Sinclair

Jason Sinclair

Action at the Area H Ground last Saturday saw Rose Hall advance to the quarter-finals. Batting first, the eventual winners posted 128-7 from their 20 overs.

Former Berbice senior player and one-time Guyana wicket-keeper prospect, Jason Sinclair rolled back the clock with a top score of 38. All-rounder Matthew Pottaya hit 14, while Vidal Crandon stroked 22 and Ramesh Bharat (19) were the premier scorers for Rose Hall NAMILCO.

Port Mourant Cricket Club bowling was decent, led by Vinod Samaroo who grabbed 2-31 and Madan Budhram 2-10 from 4 overs.

The trio of Joshua Ramsammy, Josh Harrichand and Yogindra Harrinarine finished with one wicket each.

With a gettable target of 129 Port Mourant never got out the blocks and were steamrolled for 70 inside 20 overs.

It was a rampant exhibition from the Rose Hall bowlers, led by veteran inter-county pacer Slyus Tyndall who rattled the opposition with 3-5 and his captain, Guyana Harpy Eagles speedster Clinton Pestano (2-13) and veteran left-arm spinner Keith Simpson (2-16).

Junior national opener Rampersaud Ramnauth (14) was the only batsman to reach double figures amidst the carnage dished out by the Rose Hall bowlers.

Quarter-finals Fixtures (dates to be announced):

Rose Hall Town NAMILCO vs. Blairmont at the Area H Ground

Albion vs. Port Mourant at the Port Mourant Ground

Tucber Park vs. Rose Hall Canje at Canje Ground

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

District 10 in prime position for 20th ‘Nationals’ title

Dec 01, 2023

…Tianna Springer grabs spotlight with another record-breaking performance Kaieteur Sports – As the curtains gracefully descend on the 61st National Swimming, Cycling, and Track and Field...
Read More
Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13 inaugural T10 Tapeball Cricket champion

Sebai Primary crowned Matarkai Schools U13...

Dec 01, 2023

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action continues

East Bank vs the Best Street Football action...

Dec 01, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected for International Competitions in 2024

Archery Guyana’s Continental Judges selected...

Dec 01, 2023

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to...

Dec 01, 2023

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo ecstatic to officiate at Over-40 World Cup in South Africa

Canada-based Guyanese umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Dec 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]