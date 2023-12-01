All-round Rose Hall NAMILCO advances to quarter-finals of BCB Premier T20 

Latest update December 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour stormed to a 58-run win over Port Mourant, as they won Zone C in the Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB) Premier T20 Cricket tournament.
Action at the Area H Ground last Saturday saw Rose Hall advance to the quarter-finals. Batting first, the eventual winners posted 128-7 from their 20 overs.
Former Berbice senior player and one-time Guyana wicket-keeper prospect, Jason Sinclair rolled back the clock with a top score of 38. All-rounder Matthew Pottaya hit 14, while Vidal Crandon stroked 22 and Ramesh Bharat (19) were the premier scorers for Rose Hall NAMILCO.
Port Mourant Cricket Club bowling was decent, led by Vinod Samaroo who grabbed 2-31 and Madan Budhram 2-10 from 4 overs.
The trio of Joshua Ramsammy, Josh Harrichand and Yogindra Harrinarine finished with one wicket each.
With a gettable target of 129 Port Mourant never got out the blocks and were steamrolled for 70 inside 20 overs.
It was a rampant exhibition from the Rose Hall bowlers, led by veteran inter-county pacer Slyus Tyndall who rattled the opposition with 3-5 and his captain, Guyana Harpy Eagles speedster Clinton Pestano (2-13) and veteran left-arm spinner Keith Simpson (2-16).
Junior national opener Rampersaud Ramnauth (14) was the only batsman to reach double figures amidst the carnage dished out by the Rose Hall bowlers.
