$228M police headquarters for New Amsterdam 

Kaieteur News – A $228M contract was awarded to Wazeer Khan and Sons Construction firm to construct a new police headquarters at New Amsterdam, Region Six.
According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the contract is valued $228,369,020.
When bids were opened for the Ministry of Home Affairs’ project in October, Wazeer Khan and Sons Construction firm was among 18 contractors that submitted bids for the works which was estimated to the cost of $246 million.
Kaieteur News understands that the new police structure will be more user-friendly and assist the police in properly executing its functions.
This year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was allocated some $2 billion from the national budget to enhance its infrastructure facilities, which include the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of police stations across the country.
In October, the ministry had gone out to tender for contractors to build the police headquarters for Region Seven. That project is estimated to cost some $252 million.
Earlier this year also, the ministry had commissioned a spanking new Police Divisional headquarters in Region Five to the tune of $201 million.
