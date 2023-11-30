Visa-free entry for Indians to India

Dear Editor,

Recently, several counties have announced visa free entry to Indians. Currently, India has seen a great upheaval in performance as the best performing of the world’s largest economies. Indian residents are among the top performers, and thus great earners in most of the countries where they are domiciled. Accordingly, many countries are now seeking to boost tourism by offering visa free entry to Indian citizens.

The list of countries that have extended this travel visa is extensive and includes many countries in the Caribbean. Countries in the Caribbean that have offered visa-free entry to Indians to boost tourism include: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago. One can only ask, what is Indian majority Guyana waiting for?

Respectfully submitted,

Jhagroo Persaud