Visa-free entry for Indians to India

Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:51 AM
Nov 30, 2023 Letters
Recently, several counties have announced visa free entry to Indians. Currently, India has seen a great upheaval in performance as the best performing of the world’s largest economies. Indian residents are among the top performers, and thus great earners in most of the countries where they are domiciled. Accordingly, many countries are now seeking to boost tourism by offering visa free entry to Indian citizens.
The list of countries that have extended this travel visa is extensive and includes many countries in the Caribbean. Countries in the Caribbean that have offered visa-free entry to Indians to boost tourism include: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago. One can only ask, what is Indian majority Guyana waiting for?
Respectfully submitted,
Jhagroo Persaud
I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.
Nov 30, 2023…More records tumble at ‘Nationals’ Kaieteur Sports – It was another day of record-breaking performances at the National Track and Field Centre, where the country’s best school-aged...
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – Incidents in which bigger children bully smaller children in school has been around since time immemorial.... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]