United Airlines to operate direct flights between Houston and Guyana from April 1

Nov 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – US carrier United Airlines on Thursday announced that it will operate direct flights from Houston and Guyana between April 1, 2024.

In a statement published on its website, the airline said that it offers more flights from Houston to more destinations than any other airline and this winter will increase capacity by nearly 10%, flying to more than double the number of cities from Houston than all other airlines combined.

It said from April 1,2024 it will offer non-stop service between Houston and Georgetown, Guyana with four times weekly service on a Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft. “This route joins nonstop flights to more than 160 destinations from Houston, including more than 85 destinations no other carriers serve non-stop from the city – including places like Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and more,” the carrier noted.
Over the past decade, United said it has added more than 20 new destinations out of Houston, including to Sydney, Australia; Santiago, Chile; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Munich, Germany and more.

 

