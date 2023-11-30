Six companies bid to build new secondary school at Prospect

Kaieteur News – Plans for the construction of a new secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) are underway as six companies have signalled their interest in constructing the building to house the institution.

At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that contractors – K&S General Contractors Inc., Nabi Construction Inc., R.Bassoo & Sons Construction, Shandong Hi-Speed Dejin Group Inc., BM Property Investments Inc., and Kares Engineering Inc have submitted proposals for the Ministry of Education project.

As reported, the project is being financed through a loan from the World Bank. In its request for bids, the ministry had stated that having received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, it intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the contract to have the school constructed.

In terms of the financing the country had received under the World Bank’s – Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, Guyana had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.

It was reported that the new school at Prospect is expected to accommodate approximately 1000 students and it would not only cater for the traditional classroom space but also facilities catering for the Allied Arts whereby there will be a studio for the performing arts, a science laboratory, a state of the art library and an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.

At a previous contract signing ceremony for the Good Hope Secondary School, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had stated that once completed, the new school will eventually result in the closure of the Covent Garden Primary Top, Providence Primary Top, Supply Primary Top, and Diamond Primary Top.

The school will also eliminate the overcrowding in Covent Garden Secondary, Diamond Secondary and Houston Secondary Schools.