Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to more gold

Nov 30, 2023 Sports

…More records tumble at ‘Nationals’

Kaieteur Sports – It was another day of record-breaking performances at the National Track and Field Centre, where the country’s best school-aged athletes are competing in the National Schools Championship.

This time around, Tianna Springer the most decorated athlete in Guyana this year, along with Javon Roberts, Athaleah Hinckson and Jonathan Richards, delivered a memorable performance in their respective events.

Roberts, the Carifta Games U17 800m gold medalist, smashed the U18 800m record, running 1:57.90s, erasing the previous mark of 2:00.03s (set by Daniel Melville in 2017) looking like a distant memory.

District Four’s Jamal Sullivan (2:01.6s) placed second, while Ian Bancroft (2:03.0s) was third.

Meanwhile, Springer and Narissa McPherson chased meet records in vain but still claimed gold in their respective events.

The U-18 girls’ race saw Springer soloing in at 2:23.06s, and McPherson dominated the U-20 two-lap race in 2:19.57s.

Hinckson, of District 13, made the 100m her personal runway, crossing the finish line in 11.28s, replacing the previous record of 12.26s (set by Deshanna Skeete in 2017).

District 6’s Leandre Bennett (12.11s) secured the silver, while District 10’s Kenetha Fraser claimed the bronze in 12.59s.

In the Boys U-18 showdown, Richards of District 3 won the Boys 100m in a brisk 10.45s, erasing Ezekiel Newton’s previous record of 10.62s set just last year.

Jomain Crum-Ewing (10.67s) and Ewell McDonald (10.85s) settled for second and third respectively.

In the field events, Noriann King and Isaiah Trim added their names to the record books.

King, a District 10 U-21 athlete, set a new discus record of 32.37m, shattering the previous mark of 19.23m set in 2017.

Trim, the high-jumping sensation from District Two, leapt to 1.92m, equaling the Boys U-20 record set in 2017.

Up to press time, District 3 (West Demerara) was leading the charge with 205 points, closely pursued by District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) with 189 points and District 4 (East Coast Demerara) with 150 points. (Rawle Toney)

