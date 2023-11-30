Records show: Venezuela celebrated 1899 Arbitral Award giving it full control over the Orinoco Basin

Borderline Facts Pt. 3

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – It is a well known fact that on October 3, 1899, the International Tribunal of Arbitration presented its award which made the Essequibo region part of Guyana’s territory. It was determined since then to be a “full, perfect and final settlement.” Yet, what eludes widespread recognition is that Venezuela celebrated this award for through that instrument, it secured control over the mouth of the Orinoco as well as the Orinoco Basin.

In fact, the days that followed the award, specifically on October 7, 1899, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Britain, Jose Andrade- the brother of the Venezuelan President at the time, commented : “We were given the exclusive dominion over the Orinoco, which was the principle aim of this arbitration.”

Two months after the award, former American president, William McKinley, confirmed the mood of satisfaction in Caracas in his State of the Union address to Congress on December 5, 1899.

Here is an extract from the speech delivered by President McKinley: “The International Commission of Arbitration, appointed under the Anglo-Venezuelan Treaty of 1897, rendered an award on October 3, last, whereby the boundary lines between Venezuela and British Guiana is determined; thus ending a controversy which had existed for the greater part of the century… the decision appears to be equally satisfactory to both parties.”

It is clear therefore that Venezuela not only accepted but celebrated the 1899 decision. Even as the Venezuelan leadership engages in a denial of these historical events, Guyana, with its well-maintained records, will ensure that the world is armed with the truth.

Essequibo belongs to Guyana—no degree of denial or misinformation will ever shift or obscure the bedrock of this historically validated fact!