Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:47 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Records show: Venezuela celebrated 1899 Arbitral Award giving it full control over the Orinoco Basin

Nov 30, 2023 News

Borderline Facts Pt. 3

By Kiana Wilburg 

Kaieteur News – It is a well known fact that on October 3, 1899, the International Tribunal of Arbitration presented its award which made the Essequibo region part of Guyana’s territory. It was determined since then to be a “full, perfect and final settlement.” Yet, what eludes widespread recognition is that Venezuela celebrated this award for through that instrument, it secured control over the mouth of the Orinoco as well as the Orinoco Basin.

In fact, the days that followed the award, specifically on October 7, 1899, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Britain, Jose Andrade- the brother of the Venezuelan President at the time, commented : “We were given the exclusive dominion over the Orinoco, which was the principle aim of this arbitration.” 

Two months after the award, former American president, William McKinley, confirmed the mood of satisfaction in Caracas in his State of the Union address to Congress on December 5, 1899.

Map showing an outline of the Orinoco River as well as the Orinoco Basin

Map showing an outline of the Orinoco River as well as the Orinoco Basin

Here is an extract from the speech delivered by President McKinley: “The International Commission of Arbitration, appointed under the Anglo-Venezuelan Treaty of 1897, rendered an award on October 3, last, whereby the boundary lines between Venezuela and British Guiana is determined; thus ending a controversy which had existed for the greater part of the century… the decision appears to be equally satisfactory to both parties.”

It is clear therefore that Venezuela not only accepted but celebrated the 1899 decision. Even as the Venezuelan leadership engages in a denial of these historical events, Guyana, with its well-maintained records, will ensure that the world is armed with the truth.

Essequibo belongs to Guyana—no degree of denial or misinformation will ever shift or obscure the bedrock of this historically validated fact!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to more gold

Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to more gold

Nov 30, 2023

…More records tumble at ‘Nationals’ Kaieteur Sports – It was another day of record-breaking performances at the National Track and Field Centre, where the country’s best school-aged...
Read More
Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win over Dominica

Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win...

Nov 30, 2023

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023 GRW7s

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023...

Nov 30, 2023

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival kicks off today

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival...

Nov 30, 2023

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Nov 30, 2023

Essequibo Jaguars, Demerara Capitals record thrilling victories in the Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County over the weekend

Essequibo Jaguars, Demerara Capitals record...

Nov 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]