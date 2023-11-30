MoE Priority Programme Rolls out Golf in Region 2

Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme in association with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy launched the sport as one of the five Priority Areas in Region Two, rolling out the implementation of golf coaches across the region’s Secondary schools.
Head of the Priority Programme Saeed Zameen met with the REDO and HM’s on Monday and fulfilled his commitment of having a sport coach in place immediately. “Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand has made it clear that the P in Physical Education stands for Physical and not just theory and golf is one of the sports that learners can engage in throughout the academic year.”
HE’s from Abram Zuil and Cotton Field Secondary schools were quick to embrace the programme with learners immediately playing the sport after the introduction by Master Coach Aleem Hussain. HM Jerome Rajpersaud threw out a challenge to Cotton Field and Anna Regina Secondary said, “The time has come for Abram Zuil to rule and we will challenge not just the students but the teachers and HM’s to a golf match as soon as January.”
The following schools are all ‘golf ready’ according to Hussain: Charity Secondary, 8th of May, Anna Regina, Cotton Field, Abram Zuil, Johanna Cecilia and Aurora Secondary.
Also planned for Region Two is the development of a golf facility for both residents and students. Hussain thanked the Regional Education Department, Mayor and Town Council and The Vice Chairman of the RDC for their incredible support in assisting the roll-out of the programme.
