Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese among those certified in Level 1&2 Practical Archery training 

Nov 30, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded course was facilitated by the local Academy of Recreational and Developmental Arts (NARDA) in partnership with Trinidad & Tobago’s South Arrows Archery Club, and witnessed 3 Guyanese gaining certificates.

Guyanese gained certificates in Level 1 and Level 2 Instructors of Compound, Barebow and Recurve Bows in Field and Target Archery.

Guyanese gained certificates in Level 1 and Level 2 Instructors of Compound, Barebow and Recurve Bows in Field and Target Archery.

The local trio became full-fledged Caribbean Level 1/2 Practical Archery Instructors. Three (3) members of the ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc. attend the training sessions, and are now certified Level 1 and Level 2 Instructors of Compound, Barebow and Recurve Bows in Field and Target Archery.

Among those certified are Level 1 World Archery certified coaches, Anand Mangra and Narda Mohamed, who are Coaches of ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc.

Meanwhile, Executive member Ms. Shanna Ali, completed a one-week training, which included Levels 1 and 2 Theory Online Sessions facilitated by world renowned Archery Coach  Guy Krueger.

Ali then finished up with some practical training conducted by USA Level 3 Instructor, Coach Sherwin Francis.

NARDA and ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc. are currently training students under the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) initiative, under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The move is geared towards ensuring certified instructors reach the level to promote the sport on a higher level, focusing on fundamental techniques which inevitably lean towards success on the international scene.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athletics coach accused of raping girl at Nationals’ still free

Athletics coach accused of raping girl at Nationals’ still free

Nov 30, 2023

One year later… By Shervin Belgrave Kaieteur News – The Nationals Schools Cycling Track and Field Championships is in full swing but the coach who allegedly raped a female athlete while he...
Read More
Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to more gold

Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to...

Nov 30, 2023

Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win over Dominica

Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win...

Nov 30, 2023

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023 GRW7s

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023...

Nov 30, 2023

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival kicks off today

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival...

Nov 30, 2023

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Nov 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]