Guyanese among those certified in Level 1&2 Practical Archery training 

Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded course was facilitated by the local Academy of Recreational and Developmental Arts (NARDA) in partnership with Trinidad & Tobago’s South Arrows Archery Club, and witnessed 3 Guyanese gaining certificates.
The local trio became full-fledged Caribbean Level 1/2 Practical Archery Instructors. Three (3) members of the ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc. attend the training sessions, and are now certified Level 1 and Level 2 Instructors of Compound, Barebow and Recurve Bows in Field and Target Archery.
Among those certified are Level 1 World Archery certified coaches, Anand Mangra and Narda Mohamed, who are Coaches of ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc.
Meanwhile, Executive member Ms. Shanna Ali, completed a one-week training, which included Levels 1 and 2 Theory Online Sessions facilitated by world renowned Archery Coach Guy Krueger.
Ali then finished up with some practical training conducted by USA Level 3 Instructor, Coach Sherwin Francis.
NARDA and ProArchers Plus Guyana Inc. are currently training students under the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) initiative, under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
The move is geared towards ensuring certified instructors reach the level to promote the sport on a higher level, focusing on fundamental techniques which inevitably lean towards success on the international scene.
