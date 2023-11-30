Demerara Bank set to transform customer experience in 2024

…to unveil ATM machines in high traffic, new areas

Kaieteur News – Reduced downtime, faster transaction processing and the availability of a range of online services for its customers are among several new services which Demerara Bank Limited plans to unveil in the new year.

According to a release, Demerara Bank said that as part of its transformation and commitment to improve customer experience, it has formed a strategic partnership with the globally renowned Salesforce, a leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and cloud computing solutions.

“This investment will reduce downtime and allow for faster transaction processing while ensuring security and reliability of our services,” Komal Samaroo, Chairman of the Board of Demerara Bank said as he emphasized the critical role that the partnership with Salesforce plays in its operations.

According to the bank, customers are expected to experience several benefits in the new year as a result of the partnership, “where they will have the convenience of submitting their application for new accounts, loans or credit cards online and easily track the status of their applications.”

Samaroo added that embracing technology allowed for more accessibility and convenience. The online platform is geared towards becoming the trending accepted method of payment as more customers prefer digital channels for banking transactions, the bank said, noting that this adaptation ensures that the bank remains relevant and aligns with the evolving needs of its customer base.

Meanwhile, while remaining committed to providing excellent customer service, the bank said that it will be expanding its automatic teller machine (ATM) fleet in the new year to include additional machines at high-traffic and new locations.

The machines, which were designed with customers in mind, feature user-friendly interfaces coupled with improved functionality and security such as cash recycling and simple and secure deposits will provide a hassle-free and safe banking experience, the bank said. “This expansion of ATMs will allow customers to have greater convenience and accessibility to banking services.”

The bank noted that in alignment with Samaroo’s vision for the bank, its Chief Executive Officer, Pravinchandra Dave, reiterated that Demerara Bank remains dedicated to achieving excellence in every aspect of its operations and is fully dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for customers throughout this journey.

He said that the bank is set to unveil a range of new interfaces including mobile banking and the user-friendly portals will provide unmatched comfort for customers.