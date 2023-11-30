Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win over Dominica

…Guyana on brink of advancing to next round of Gold Cup Qualifiers

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – An Otisha Charles hat-trick helped propel the Lady Jags to a 9 – 0 win over Dominica last evening at the Franklin Essed Stadium in Suriname, as Guyana maintained their position on top of “Group A of League B” of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers.

In dominating fashion in Paramaribo, the Lady Jags snagged three crucial points in “Group A of League B” the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers.

Now, all they need is a casual draw in their final group-stage dance against Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday to secure their spot in the playoffs in February 2024.

Suriname kept things interesting in “Group A of League B” with their 1 – 0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in St George to keep three points behind Guyana.

However, following last night’s dominating performance, the Lady Jags, moving to 12 points, are now seven goals clear of Suriname.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Charles, continued her goal-scoring symphony in the tournament, opening the scoring account just four minutes into the game, then casually added two more in the 74th and 79th minutes. The hat-trick moves Charles’ tally in “Group A of League B” to five.

Guyana had a 5-0 lead at halftime, with goals from Charles (4’), Shanice Alfred (19’), Brianne Desa (28′), Stefani Kouzas (34′) and Annalisa Vincent (38′).

After trampling the Dominicans in the first half, on the other side of the break, the Lady Jags met some resistance from the team that handed them their only loss in the tournament.

However, Anya Tribune scored in the 61st minute to extend the Lady Jags lead to 7, then Charles had a brace, while Vincent completed her double in the 88th minute, which sealed an important win for the Lady Jags.

As it stands, both Antigua and Dominica have been eliminated from the tournament, leaving Suriname and Guyana to battle in separate matches.

In this riveting scenario, Suriname finds itself in a bit of a tight spot.

To secure their advancement, they would have to pull off a win of seven goals or more against Dominica and, crossing their fingers, pray for a heavy defeat for the Lady Jags if Antigua and Barbuda manages to outplay them.

On the flip side, life is a bit more straightforward for Guyana. In their case, all they need is a single point, and they’ll gracefully waltz into the next stage of the competition.